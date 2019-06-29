Three men arrested in north Alabama drug bust

(WAFF) -Friday afternoon a several month joint investigation focused on a Drug Trafficking Organization embedded in the Decatur Community ended with two search warrants being executed by the Madison-Morgan HIDTA STAC Team, Morgan County Drug Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Drug Task Force, Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Decatur Organized Crime Unit.
One search warrant was executed in a suburban community of Decatur located off of Rigel Drive SW, the residence of Olandis Ray Bates.
Upon making entry into the residence agents made contact with Israel Foster, Michael Foster and Olandis Bates.
A subsequent search of the residence reveled approximately 2.4 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for Cocaine, nearly $3,000 dollars, money counter, a M&P SM 40 handgun, digital scales, and marijuana. During the investigation agents located a storage unit that was being utilized as a stash location in the Old Moulton Rd area.
Agents were able to obtain and execute a search warrant on this location. A subsequent search revealed approximately 10 ounces of a substance that field tested positive for Cocaine.
Olandis Ray Bates 39 of Decatur, Al was arrested for Two counts of Trafficking Cocaine with a cumulative bond of $500,000.00 Dollars.
Israel Foster 42 of Decatur, Al was arrested for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree bond of $300.00 Dollars
Michael Foster 39 of Decatur, Al was arrested for Loitering in a Drug House bond of $300.00 Dollars.
With the progression of the investigation future arrests may follow. Arrests are public information. Any indication of an individual’s arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
