Summer heat and humidity continues

We made it to the weekend! The first week of Summer brought plenty of heat, and the hot conditions will roll through the weekend as well. The first half of the day will be quiet, and temperatures will soar quickly. By Noon, most cities will be near 90°, and today’s high will be in the lower 90s. Heat and humidity will make way for pop-up showers during the afternoon hours. Not everyone will see rain today, but showers and storms that do develop could be strong. The good news is pop-up showers don’t last very long, so no need to cancel any plans.