New law uses online sales taxes for Morgan County schools

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Schools in Morgan County might get a big boost in funding thanks to a new local law redirecting online sales tax revenue.
State Sen. Arthur Orr sponsored this law at the request of school superintendents.
County officials say the law could generate up to $1 million for three public school systems.
So far, officials have only identified one way to use the money: putting more school resource officers in schools.
The rest of it may go into a general fund, ready to cover pay raises, and general classroom expenses.
But not everyone is on board with the new law.
“We support the schools, we always do, and we’re proud that they’re getting extra money. I just hate it that it is our extra money,” said Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long.
This law allows county officials like Long to keep just 5 percent of the money for administrative purposes.
Long also says they’re the only county in the state affected by the new law.
