LCWSA to make $1M water line upgrade on Hardiman Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) -A residential boom in Madison-annexed Limestone County is requiring the Limestone County Water & Sewer Authority to run a new 12-inch water line at a cost of $1 million, according to the Athens News Courier.
The LCWSA board on Thursday signed off on the new line that will specifically serve the growing number of homes off Hardiman Road. Chief Executive Officer Daryl Williamson said the change was needed not only for residential water service, but also for fire flow requirements in the city of Madison.
“Our standard specifications require an 8-inch line, but this area was being served with a 6-inch line and the line is at capacity,” he said.
The new line will span from Hardiman Road to Segers Road to meet growth and capacity demands. Williamson said the LCWSA had been approached by builders who asked for the upgrade, and those builders will ultimately help pay for the project.
Funds for the line will be taken from remaining proceeds from a 2017 bond issue. New developers building homes would then pay a fee to the LCWSA. Williamson said a formula for builders' fees will be based on the total number of acres available and how many acres the builder will be developing.
When asked if builders were satisfied with the plan, Williamson said he had not heard any negatives. He explained some utilities make the original builder pay for 100 percent of a water line upgrade and then issue refunds as other builders start projects in the same area.
“To me, what we're doing is a much cleaner process to have the utility collect the money as the builders build it,” he said.
Elsewhere Thursday, the LCWSA board approved a contract in the amount of $87,000 with engineering firm CDG for engineering costs related to improvements of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. In April, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the Interstate 65 interchange at Tanner would be expanded and Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road would be widened to the intersection of U.S. 31. Both announcements are part of Ivey's Rebuild Alabama Act First Year Plan 2020.
The city of Huntsville is paying to widen Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road east to where it will eventually intersect with Greenbrier Parkway. Williamson said construction on the projects is tentatively set to begin in early 2020, so LCWSA must quickly develop a plan to move a water line in the right of way of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.
“The new road and bridges will be right on top of a water main, and that's not where you want that,” he said.
Other business
In other business Thursday, the board:
• Approved allowing Williamson to order two new large trucks at a cost of $95,506 each and two new trailers at a cost of $34,300 each. He said the purchases would be part of the 2020 capital plan. Williamson said they would replace two older trucks that have had ongoing maintenance issues;
• Approved a memorandum of understanding related to a Community Development Block Grant that, if awarded, would result in water system improvements in the Tanner community. Williamson said it would not only ease residents' pressure and fire flow concerns, but it could also have economic benefits for any new businesses or industries giving Tanner a look;
• Entered into an agreement with Decatur Utilities, which has expressed interest in purchasing water from LCWSA. He said the city of Decatur has had some economic inquiries in Decatur-annexed portions of Limestone in an area where Decatur Utilities doesn't have water lines. Williamson said it's unknown at this time how much water Decatur Utilities would purchase from LCWSA;
• Approved paying $142,882 in engineering costs related to repairing a leaking sewer line near the former Delphi plant on U.S. 31. Once engineers determine how to fix the issue, Williamson said LCWSA would issue a request for proposals from contractors interested in making the repairs; and
• Approved a resolution to terminate a $1.2 million U.S. Economic Development Administration grant to upgrade a water line that would have serviced GE Aviation and other industries in Huntsville-annexed Limestone. The area to be served by the grant is part of a franchise area being purchased by the city of Huntsville, so LCWSA is forfeiting the grant.
The LCWSA will hold a public study session at 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, to examine a 20-year capital plan now being developed. The board will hold its next regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the LCWSA building on U.S. 72.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.