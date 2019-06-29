Huntsville police looking for suspected car burglar in Batman shirt

Police had a little fun with the man’s Batman shirt, saying “As law enforcement officials, we wish we could join forces with true super heroes, but this guy is definitely no Batman. He’s an imposter wearing a batman shirt. He’s been jumping fences at night to get into areas where vehicles are located. This might explain his noticeable limp. He’s now wanted for questioning regarding some B&E to auto’s on the West side of town. Please help us identify this Joker.”