Huntsville police looking for suspected car burglar in Batman shirt

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man with distinctive clothing choices was caught on camera, and now police are looking for him.
A notice on the Huntsville Police Department’s Nextdoor page states he is wanted for questioning in reference to car burglaries on the west side of town. Police say he’s been jumping fences at night to get to them.
Police say the man has a noticeable limb.
If you recognize him, call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
Police had a little fun with the man’s Batman shirt, saying “As law enforcement officials, we wish we could join forces with true super heroes, but this guy is definitely no Batman. He’s an imposter wearing a batman shirt. He’s been jumping fences at night to get into areas where vehicles are located. This might explain his noticeable limp. He’s now wanted for questioning regarding some B&E to auto’s on the West side of town. Please help us identify this Joker.”
