Heat index near 100° Sunday; More storms possible

Scattered rain showers and storms should start to subside by sunset this evening leaving us partly cloudy and warm, lows will be in the lower 70s for Sunday morning.
Another typical and hot summer day will round out the month of June with the heat index near 100° most of the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds is expected with more pop-up summertime storms expected in the afternoon hours.
The holiday week will start off very hot with a triple-digit heat index on Monday, a few showers will be possible in the afternoon. Better chances for scattered storms will develop on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying in the lower 90s.
The Fourth of July right now looks “just ok” for outdoor activities, highs will be near 90 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and chances for rain and storms throughout the day.
