Dothan police investigating death of toddler found in parked vehicle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update: The Dothan Police Department and Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified the child as Castiel King. He would have turned three in November.
Dothan police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy found Friday night in a car parked at a home off Prevatt Road. The scene is at the family’s home on Lace Drive.
Police Captain Will Benny said it appears the child was able to enter the car on his own. He said further investigation will likely pinpoint the time that happened.
The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, scheduled early Monday, is performed.
