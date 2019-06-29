‘Big Fish’ author speaks at Keller library

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) -"Big Fish" author and Alabama native Daniel Wallace entertained a crowd Friday during an appearance at Helen Keller Public Library, according to the Times Daily.
Wallace's appearance marked the conclusion of the library's inaugural "Writers to Readers" program.
"Big Fish," which was made into a major motion picture, is among six books Wallace has written.
Other books include "Ray in Reverse, "The Watermelon King," "Mr. Sebastian and the Negro Magician," "The Kings and Queens of Roam" and "Extraordinary Adventures."
He also wrote and illustrated the children's book "The Cat's Pajamas."
He is the J. Ross MacDonald Distinguished Professor of English at the University of North Carolina.
The "Writers Readers" program is a monthly event that started in February and features an author each month, Library Director Tammie Collins said. It also is a library outreach program with Deshler High School.
She said she plans to continue the program in Spring 2020 and wants to work with area libraries to widen its scope.
