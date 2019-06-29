28 arrested in Morgan County sweep called ’Operation Summer Heat’

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A criminal roundup in Morgan County this week resulted in the successful execution of 34 warrants and 28 arrests.
“Operation Summer Heat” was developed to execute outstanding warrants by saturating areas that contain a high concentration of individuals with warrants. The initial phase on Thursday had multiple teams blanketing multiple areas of the county.
“One of our primary function as the sheriff’s office is to execute arrest warrants issued by the court system. This type of operation allows us to accomplish that, while fostering cooperation across multiple teams,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett.
“Individuals that believe there could be a warrant for their arrest can check on our website www.morgancoso.com or by calling the sheriff’s office. They can also turn themselves in at the sheriff’s office and avoid a visit from our deputies as this operation continues over the days ahead," said department spokesman Mike Swafford.
Here are those arrested and their charges:
- Joshua Dillon Cook - Second-degree possess marijuana
- Derrick Blake Stephens - Possession of a controlled substance
- Tray Lee Smith - Failure to appear-traffic
- Roger Dale Barnett - Failure to appear - harassment
- William Dennis Ikard - Probation violation
- Kyla Shyann Champion - Failure to appear - speed
- Jonathan Paul Grantland - Failure to appear - receiving stolen property
- Rodger Lee Jones -Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance
- Britney Ann Aviles - Third-degree assault
- Phillip Shupe - Harassment
- Kyla Marie Phelps - Failure to appear - second-degree possession of marijuana
- Leigh Ann Frances- Failure to appear/comply/pay
- Eric Blake Milam - Failure to appear -child support
- Charles Ricky Brown - Failure to Appear - Traffic
- Stephanie Butler Brock - Failure to appear/comply/pay
- John Harmon Chisolm - Failure to appear - second-degree theft of property
- Christopher Dean Morris - Violating community corrections
- James Richard Mcdonald - Illegal possession of prohibited liquors
- Jeffery Gilbert Johns - Failure to pay - public intoxication
- Javier Nmn Uriostegui - Failure to pay - alcohol-minor
- Jerry Louis Tucker - Obstructing governmental operation
- Temira Danice Garth - Illegal possession/use of credit card
- April Jett - Negotiating a worthless negotiable instrument
- Kiandra Marquez Thomas - Transit for D.O.C.
- Jasmine Nmn Richmond - Possession of a controlled substance - synthetic narcotics
- Michael Larenzo Balentine - Failure to appear - child support
- Alicia Blanch Odom - Failure to appear - failure to wear seat belt
- Bradley Michael Hudson - Transit For Blount County
