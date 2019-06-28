UnitedHealthcare may cut ties with many Alabama hospitals

“We’re writing to let you know about an important update with your plan’s providers. Our current contract with the University of Alabama Birmingham Health System and Baptist Medical Center South is ending. This means that they will no longer be part of your plan’s network. We know that the care you get from University of Alabama Birmingham Health System is important, so we’re working hard to keep them in the network. If we are able to reach a new agreement with them, we’ll send you a letter to let you know.”