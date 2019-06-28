Person of interest sought in Huntsville Dollar General robbery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are trying to identify a robbery suspect.
Police say he robbed the Dollar General at Memorial Parkway and Countess Road Tuesday afternoon. According to the victim, the man placed a lemonade on the counter for purchase, then pulled a gun and demanded money when the employee opened the register.
The offender took the money and lemonade before fleeing out the front door.
Anyone with information should contact Huntsville police at 256-213-4512.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.