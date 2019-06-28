12 sculptures were sunk to the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico to help sea life

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Twelve sculptures are new artificial reefs on the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico offshore of Walton County, Fla., WJHG reports.
"We are experiencing a reef deployment," said Coastal Resource Liaison for Walton County, Melinda Gates.
The sculptures will help boost ecotourism and create a home for marine life.
"This is a special one because we actually had a bunch of artists who got to create these modules that we're deploying," said Gates.
As part of the Underwater Museum of Art, artists from around the world can now showcase their work to divers, and sea life about 50 feet below the water's surface.
"The creativity on those sculptures was amazing, I love all of the different kinds that went down. I'm excited to try and get down there myself," said Walton County resident Austin Buzzett.
But getting the sculptures down there isn't easy.
"We have a, it's pretty neat, a dynamic positioning system that'll actually hold the boat in location within a meter and then we'll use the crane. I have a computer here that has the crane boom that I can see and direct the crane operator via radio," said captain of the deployment barge, Stewart Walter.
While this artwork is something beautiful to see underwater, it's doing more than just providing a pretty sight to divers. It's also creating a home for sea life.
"We love all of the environmental aspects of the county and this just gives one more plus that people can come and see Walton County and enjoy living here," said Gates.
The artificial reefs will create an area where a food source can grow for sea life.
"We want to make a habitat that's going to last forever, you know, that's the goal, we don't want to put trash out there, we wanted to do something really nice," said Walter.
