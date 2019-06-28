Police: Man tries to rob woman at ATM, is shot multiple times by her boyfriend

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in North Port say a woman was trying to get money out of an ATM when a man with a gun approached her. But her boyfriend, seeing the situation unfold, opened fire, striking the robber several times.
It happened shortly before 10:30pm on Thursday. Police say a woman was at the ATM at the Suncoast Credit Union on Aidan Lane while her boyfriend waited in the car.
While she was at the machine, a man police have identified as 19-year-old Ryan Warren of North Port walked up to her carrying a loaded handgun. The woman’s boyfriend, seeing what was happening, got out of the car and shot Warren several times, according to police.
Police say Warren got into a waiting vehicle and he and the getaway driver, who officers identified as 25-year-old Eric McKenzie of North Port, fled the scene.
According to police, they learned about the shooting after receiving a 911 call from McKenzie, who had driven less than a mile away to the Goodwill on Tamiami Trail. He reported to police that Warren had been shot multiple times.
When officers arrived on scene, they say Warren told them he had been robbed and shot by a white male, but could give no further description. Warren was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s trauma center.
A short time later, the woman’s boyfriend came to police headquarters to tell officers what happened. Police say Warren’s story about being robbed fell apart after they spoke to the man and his girlfriend, as well as speaking to witnesses, reviewing surveillance video, and speaking again to Warren and McKenzie.
Both Warren and McKenzie are facing charges of robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon charges. Police have taken McKenzie to the Sarasota County Jail, while Warren remains at the hospital recovering. Police say he will be processed into the jail when he is healthy enough.
Neither the woman or her boyfriend are being identified by police as they are victims protected under Marsy’s Law.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
