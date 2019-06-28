More summer heat & storms again today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We are a full week into summer, and we are definitely feeling it across the Valley.
Dealing with some fog out there across the Tennessee Valley his morning with another warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are into the upper 60s for most with a few spots into the low 70s.
Today will be very similar to Thursday with more heat, more humidity and afternoon storm chances that will pop up around lunchtime.
Storms will be sporadic today so not everyone will see rain. It looks as though storms will be moving from the southeast and pushing north west which is a little different from normal.
Small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain will once again be possible.
The weekend looks very similar as well with more heat, humidity, and isolated afternoon storms. I think our storm on Saturday and Sunday will be a little less scattered.
A quick look at next week shows more heat and humidity as we deal with déjà vu once again. An early look at your Fourth of July holiday forecast shows tempters right around 90 degrees.
Keep checking back for the fireworks forecast as we go throughout the week.
