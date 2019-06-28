More Summer heat & storms again today

Dealing with some fog out there across the Tennessee Valley his morning with another warm and muggy start to the day. Temperatures are into the upper 60s for most with a few spots into the low 70s. Today will be very similar to Thursday with more heat, more humidity and afternoon storm chances that will pop up around lunchtime. Storms will be sporadic today so not everyone will see rain. It looks as though storms will be moving from the southeast and pushing north west which is a little different from normal. Small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain will once again be possible.