Major chains & Irish pubs make the June 28th Kitchen Cops Low Performers list

In Madison County, the Zaxby’s on Highway 72 near Balch Road scores an 82 due to flies in the building, a dirty ice machine and foods at the wrong temperature. The Chick-Fil-A on Beltline Road in Decatur gets an 89 due to a dirty soda machine and food temperature issues. Last week, we reported on serious problems at the Golden Corral in Huntsville. This week, the Golden Corral in Florence also gets a low score with an 86 due to food temperature issues. The Olive Garden on the Beltline in Decatur loses points due to an employee seen touching food with bare hands. The Sonic on Highway 31 in Hartselle gets an 88 because of flies, and the Jack’s on Greenfield Drive in Athens scores an 89 due to dirty pans and ice makers.