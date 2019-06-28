Major chains & Irish pubs make the June 28th Kitchen Cops Low Performers list

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There are plenty of recognizable names on this week’s Kitchen Cops Low Performers list all across north Alabama.
In Madison County, the Zaxby’s on Highway 72 near Balch Road scores an 82 due to flies in the building, a dirty ice machine and foods at the wrong temperature. The Chick-Fil-A on Beltline Road in Decatur gets an 89 due to a dirty soda machine and food temperature issues. Last week, we reported on serious problems at the Golden Corral in Huntsville. This week, the Golden Corral in Florence also gets a low score with an 86 due to food temperature issues. The Olive Garden on the Beltline in Decatur loses points due to an employee seen touching food with bare hands. The Sonic on Highway 31 in Hartselle gets an 88 because of flies, and the Jack’s on Greenfield Drive in Athens scores an 89 due to dirty pans and ice makers.
But it wasn’t just chain restaurants struggling. In fact, the lowest scores were all at locally owned businesses. More on that after the video:
The lowest score of the week is the Athens Mini Mart on Highway 72 and Cloverleaf Drive. It gets a 72 because of unapproved sanitizers being used, miscalibrated food thermometers, and foods at the wrong temperature. Inspectors couldn’t find a food thermometer at all at the S&S Quick Stop on Centron Drive in Decatur. They did find drain cleaner being stored next to food. S&S got an 87.
In Madison County, Posey’s in Hazel Green gets an 83 due to dirty dishes being mixed in with clean ones, problems with hot water and improper use of the handsink. Maggie Meyer’s Irish Pub in Huntsville had the lowest score in Madison County with a 75. It was written up for hot water issues, dirty ice machines and soda nozzles and some foods at the wrong temperature.
