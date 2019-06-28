Madison County Schools superintendent chosen as president for new magnet school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Friday was a new beginning for Huntsville’s new cyber and engineering school. The school board named Matt Massey, current superintendent for Madison County Schools, as the new president.
“Matt Massey is the leader we were looking for and we’re encouraged by his energy and excitement to take this new start up school and make it a world class institution," said Sen. Arthur Orr.
Massey says he is more than excited for his new role.
“The opportunity to build a school from scratch is almost every educators dream come true, but to get to do one of this magnitude and this importance is an incredible opportunity," he said.
The board also announced a temporary location for the school while the new building is being built.
The new facility for the school is set to be finished in August of 2022, but before that ASCTE Foundation announced students will be living and learning on the University of Alabama Huntsville campus at the Beville Center in 2020 and 2021.
Massey and the school board also got some more spending money, announcing a three million dollar donation from Redstone Federal Credit Union.
“It is a lot of money but this is one of the biggest things we’ve ever done in the state, in my opinion, and for the nation," said Redstone CEO and President Joe Newberry.
Even with all the big announcements today, school officials say there is still a lot of work to do.
As for a replacement for Massey, the Madison County School board is planning to have a meeting to decide future leadership soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.