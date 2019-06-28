2 indicted in human smuggling operation intercepted in north Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A grand jury has returned two indictments in a human smuggling case of illegal immigrants.
Last month, the driver was stopped in DeKalb County in a sport utility vehicle transporting eight immigrants to North Carolina from Texas.
Federal court documents filed this week show that Rogelio Ulises Robles and Adonay Villalobos Mendoza were indicted in the Northern District of Alabama. The documents also reveal what led to the traffic stop, and why they was traveling through north Alabama.
A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy found eight immigrants inside an SUV he stopped on Interstate 59 on May 21. A Homeland Security agent says the deputy stopped the SUV veering off into the shoulder and then noticed the driver, Robles, was acting in a suspicious manner.
Robles reportedly told the deputy he was taking the people inside to North Carolina for work and gave consent to a search.
A deputy asked the people inside where they were from and if they had papers to be in the United States legally. All occupants reportedly told investigators they were from Mexico, Guatemala or El Salvador, and did not have documentation to be in the U.S. legally.
Investigators say Robles told officers he was paid a total of $800 to drive the immigrants from Houston to North Carolina. He said he was paid similarly on at least three different trips of the same nature.
While Robles maintained he did not inquire whether the immigrants were legal, at least one immigrant said Robles was aware he was here unlawfully.
At least five of the immigrants claimed to be employed by a Texas-based company named Window Worlds or Windows World.
Robles is set to return to federal court in Birmingham on July 11.
Mendoza’s role was not in the court filings.
Ten more illegal immigrants were found in an unrelated human smuggling case in DeKalb County a few weeks later.
