Huntsville police hosting summer reading program for kids

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This summer, Huntsville police officers are hosting a program for kids in the community.
It’s part of a summer reading program, and HPD is inviting city officials to take a seat with children and read to them.
City officials say it offers an opportunity to let kids know they care, and introduce them to city leaders.
“This is an area that sometimes doesn’t get our full attention, so we just want to bring some exciting things to them, reading books, and letting them know about city government, and how much we care about them,” said Councilman Will Culver.
The next summer reading event will be held on July 12 at the Huntsville Police Department’s west precinct.
