Huntsville City Council expands entertainment district hours
By Shelia O'Connor | June 28, 2019 at 6:20 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 7:00 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Thursday, the Huntsville City Council passed an ordinance that extends the hours for Huntsville’s entertainment district. You can walk around downtown with your drink in a purple cup 7 days a week from noon until 11 p.m.

SueAnne Griffith lives in Huntsville. She’s helped lead the charge in passing this new ordinance. “I figured somebody should say something and I thought why not try and see if we can get it passed," said Griffith.

Griffith took time and did research, looking at how other city’s managed their entertainment districts. “Got a lot of other people involved in the town that love the entertainment district," said Griffith.

Bill Kling, District 4 Huntsville City Council member, says this shows how much the city has grown. " It shows that we can have these types of facilities and they can be neighborhood friendly."

Griffith started this process by taking her concerns to a Huntsville City Council meeting. She is excited that action was taken. “This is kind of how city council is supposed to work. I live here, go to them with a concern and then seeing them follow through and address all of the concerns and then make something happen from just citizen commentary.”

