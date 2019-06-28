Huntsville City Council approves land purchase for Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After emotional back-and-forth, the Huntsville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to buy the land for the Alabama School of Cyber Technology & Engineering. The magnet school will be in Cummings Research Park (CRP), and costs no more than $1.8 million in taxpayer dollars.
The tuition-free state magnet school will host students from all 67 counties. Students will live on campus.
Council believes CRP is the perfect location for the tech school with close proximity to the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Corporate CRP Companies.
Before a vote came down, Council members spent time discussing the city investment into the state operated facility. Council President Devyn Keith emphasized previous decisions where support “lacked” on city educational projects yet everyone was quickly on board for this facility.
City Administrator John Hamilton called the school a “workforce development” tool. “This is another tool in the tool box. The City of Huntsville invests tens of millions into Huntsville City Schools,” he said.
The state will appropriate $9 million yearly to operate the school, according to city leaders. Private donations through the schools board and state funds will pay for the building.
Using economic development project funds, the city is ready to negotiate the land. That process will take 90 to 120 days to complete.
The Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering will be Alabama’s third magnet school free to students from across the state.
