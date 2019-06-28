Hot, humid, with scattered showers possible this afternoon

Another day of heat and humidity as the first full week of Summer starts to wrap up. Highs will reach the lower 90s, but typical Summer-like pop-up showers are expected to bubble up across the Valley and could give relief from the heat to a few cities with rain cooled air. The showers and storms that develop will not last long but could pack a punch with damaging winds with some of the stronger storms, locally heavy rain, rumbles of thunder.