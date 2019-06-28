Hot, humid, with scattered showers possible this afternoon

Another day of heat and humidity as the first full week of Summer starts to wrap up. Highs will reach the lower 90s, but typical Summer-like pop-up showers are expected to bubble up across the Valley and could give relief from the heat to a few cities with rain cooled air. The showers and storms that develop will not last long but could pack a punch with damaging winds with some of the stronger storms, locally heavy rain, rumbles of thunder.
A similar story carries into the weekend, hot, muggy, with a small chance for pop up showers and storms. Highs will rise into the low 90s and lows will slide down near 70°.
The week of the Fourth of July will be a hot one. Heat index values will likely reach near 100° Sunday, and triple-digit heat is expected through the week. Chances for rain remain low, so find ways to beat the heat.
