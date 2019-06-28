Fisher-Price recalls accessory included with sleeper product

(WBRC) - Fisher-Price has recalled an accessory included with its Ultra-Lite Day & Nite Play Yards product.
The June 27 recall is due to infant fatalities reported to have occurred while using other inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to stomach or side while unrestrained or under other circumstances.
The recall is providing a refund. You can contact Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” or at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.
