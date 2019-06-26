‘Daddy here baby. You’re going to be alright.’: GA dad relives finding his daughter shot, dying

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - An 18-year-old died over the weekend in what Valdosta police are calling a “senseless act of violence.”
Desiyunna Hill was shot early Saturday morning in Valdosta.
Hill’s heartbroken father, Desmond Grant, described what happened from his perspective and the message he said comes out of this.
“I’m hurt, man. I feel real bad, man, like, I’m tore up," said Grant.
Grant said he went to pick up his daughter from the party where she was shot. He said he couldn’t reach her on her cellphone, so he went inside.
“I heard some kids saying, ‘They shot that girl. That’s messed up they shot that girl,'" said Grant.
He said that never in his wildest dreams did he think he would find his daughter on the ground, riddled with bullets.
“It don’t make sense. She don’t bother nobody. She ain’t did nothing to nobody. She was a good child. She loves everybody. She gets along with everyone," said Grant.
Police said an altercation led to the shooting.
But Grant said it’s unclear who was involved or why, all he knows is that he found his daughter bleeding out and receiving CPR.
“So I went on to the other side of her, ducked down. I was like, ‘Daddy here baby. You’re going to be alright, you’re going to be OK,'" said Grant.
Grant said he blames himself because he never wanted her to go to the party in the first place.
When it was time to pick her up, he said he didn’t get there soon enough.
“I feel like I should’ve been there to protect her," said Grant.
Grant said the lesson from this tragedy is that parents need to be firm in protecting their children, keeping them away from a life of crime and street violence. He said the family is looking to have the funeral this Saturday, but they are still in the planning process.
