Cullman Regional Hospital announces $30 million expansion

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Regional today announcing a $30 million expansion.
Right now, the hospital plans to begin construction in the third quarter of 2020. CEO James Clements says they are excited to create new opportunities for employees and patients.
“That is four basic components," Clements said. "A 50 percent increase in the number of patient treatment rooms in our emergency room, a 50 percent increase in our critical care unit capacity, and a development of an outpatient behavioral room. The fourth component is an infrastructure upgrade that will be necessary.”
The expansion plans include:
- Increase the number of Critical Care Beds (CCU) from 12 to 18
- Expand the current Emergency Room Facility from 21 exam rooms and 3 behavior health treatment rooms to 30 exam rooms and 8 behavior health treatment rooms
- Create an Outpatient Behavioral Health Program
- Hospital-wide infrastructure upgrades to accommodate the additional capacity
The overall facility will receive an infrastructure upgrade in order to accommodate the additional capacity. The infrastructure upgrade will include the expansion of the onsite power plant by approximately 1,100 square feet, replacement of the cooling towers, addition of two new chillers, addition of new elevator controls and modification of remaining two service elevators to allow them to access all levels of the hospital.
The benefits of the expansion include:
- Reduction in semi-private room usage house wide
- Expansion of emergency room capacity from 40,000 to 60,000 annually
- Better access to the highest level of care for the sickest patients
- Better access to outpatient behavioral health treatment for our community
- Upgrades existing infrastructure to make it more sustainable for the future
