This baby has visited all 50 states. And she’s only 5 months old.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Evelyn Woods has been to every state — and she’s only 5 months old.
Baby Evelyn completed her nationwide trek on Friday, visiting her final state: Alaska. Prior to that, she and her parents were in Hawaii for stop no. 49.
Her family took off on their road trip in March, when she was just 2 months old.
But why did they do this? Her parents said they embarked on the expedition because they wanted a new adventure and they wanted their daughter to become the youngest person ever to travel across the country.
Now that Evelyn and her family are done, they’re planning to go on another cross-country road trip. But this time, they’re hoping to spend more time in each state.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.