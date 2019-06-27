18th annual John Memorial Golf classic benefits mentoring and education programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Calling all golfers. Preparations are underway for the 18th Annual John Riche Memorial Classic.
This is a classic 100 Black Men hold every year in honor of John Riche.
The John Riche Memorial Golf Classic raises funds to support our Men of Tomorrow (MOT) Mentoring Program, and Educational Scholarships.
The scholarships are awarded annually to area youth who meet prescribed requirements without regard to race, gender or religious preference.
The 18th annual John Riche Memorial Classic will be held Saturday, June 29 at Colonial Golf Course in Meridianville.
You still have time to register and there will be onsite registration beginning at 6:30 A.M the day of the tournament.
For more information on the John Riche Memorial Classic click here.
