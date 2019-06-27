Summer heat & storms again today

Today will be similar to Wednesday with temperatures into the low 90s, more humidity, and isolated showers and storms. High temperatures today will likely be between 90 to 95 degrees. Storm chances will pick up again later in the day today and could be with us as early as 11 AM for those in the Shoals. Storms have the potential to bring some gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and some small hail. Storms should end by the overnight tonight and we will do it all over again on Friday.