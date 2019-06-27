Summer heat & storms again today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Thursday! Déjà vu will be the word of the week and probably the next month as every day seems to be the same when it comes to the weather.
Today will be similar to Wednesday with temperatures into the low 90s, more humidity, and isolated showers and storms.
High temperatures today will likely be between 90 to 95 degrees. Storm chances will pick up again later in the day today and could be with us as early as 11 AM for those in the Shoals.
Storms have the potential to bring some gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning, and some small hail. Storms should end by the overnight tonight and we will do it all over again on Friday.
The heat and humidity will be with us daily through the first week of July. Isolated storm chances look to stick around as well. Temperatures will range from 88 to 94 degrees for most places.
An early look at the 4th of July shows temperatures right around 90-degrees with isolated afternoon storm chances. Keep checking back for more information
