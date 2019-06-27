‘It’s hot, isn’t it?’: Naked moped rider turns heads

BRANDENBURG, Germany (Gray News) – Folks have figured out lots of ways to beat the heat of summer.
Some are more revealing than others.
Police in Brandenburg, Germany, posted pictures on their Twitter account this week account of a man who was riding naked on his moped.
Well, he really wasn’t naked. He was wearing a helmet and sandals.
“It’s hot, isn’t it?” the tweet said.
Much of continental Europe is in the throes of a major heat wave.
The German Weather Service said the mercury hit a record 101.5 Fahrenheit in the country on Wednesday, on the country’s border with Poland, CNN reported.
The old record of 101.3 was sent 72 years ago.
National weather offices from Belgium to Spain have issued heat warnings.
