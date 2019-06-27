Huntsville police warn of scammers posing as officers asking for money

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are warning business owners of a scammer targeting businesses in the Research Park area.
HPD says the scammer is calling businesses posing as high ranking HPD officers. They’ll ask for money to go towards legitimate HPD programs like, shop with cop or the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The scammers go as far as to send you a letter that looks like it came from the FOP to make you believe it’s real.
Several businesses were targeted, but HPD says no one has lost money yet. Instead, the businesses called HPD immediately, alerting them to the scam.
Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer with Huntsville Police, says scammers may pose as law enforcement because they may have been successful stealing money in the past. “If they have become successful, they’ll just continue doing it. Now they’re just finding another route. They’re finding another way to gain people’s trust. Calling a large business or corporation in Huntsville all of which want to support their local law enforcement.”
HPD wants you to remember that they will never call you and ask for money, fines, or fees. If you get a call like this, hang up and call police.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.