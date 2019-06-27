Humphrey’s Bar and Grill reopens Sunday with Microwave Dave Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been two months since Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in downtown Huntsville caught on fire and had to close for repairs. Now, the popular venue is getting ready to open its doors again.
The restaurant will officially reopen for business this Sunday for Microwave Dave Day. All the proceeds from the food they sell will go towards the Microwave Dave Foundation. The foundation helps bring music programs to schools.
It’s been a long road to get here. The building is old, so managers have had to focus on making sure all the wiring is done correctly, the building is up to code, and that it meets the fire marshal’s standards.
Bar manager Jackie McGill says that while the fire was devastating, they have received a lot of support from the community.
“Everybody’s been really great, even to the point where sometimes they’ll come by because they know that we’re working and just to check in on us. We’ve felt a lot of support from everybody,” said McGill.
Everything kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday. They are going to have their food truck outside so you can still order and enjoy their food.
