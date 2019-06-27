Dave & Buster’s gears up for grand opening in Huntsville, hiring 240 employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids this summer, you’re in luck!
Dave & Buster’s is getting ready to open in Huntsville- and there are more than 200 jobs up for grabs at the highly anticipated hot spot.
Kirk Dixon can’t wait to get inside the kitchen and get to work at the new dining and entertainment facility. On Thursday, crews were hard at work as construction enters its final stages.
“The progress that they’ve made in the past few weeks is absolutely stunning,” Dixon said.
He is the Kitchen Manager & Executive Chef and he’s eager to meet his new teammates. Dave & Buster’s is hiring!
“We’re looking people for both the back of the house and the front of the house. The current positions that we have available are servers, busers, bartenders, line cooks and game techs. Dave & Buster’s is a very unique place to work and we want our employees to have fun, that way our guests can have fun while they are here,” he stated.
Lindsey Pattillo Keane, who does marketing & property activation for RCP Companies, was also excited to see the project nearing completion. Dave & Buster’s is scheduled to open August 19th.
“It’s state of the art,” she said. “They’re looking to fill 240 positions. We’re thrilled about their opening day. There’s going to be a lot of grand opening festivities. MidCity and Huntsville and North Alabama are excited to welcome them.”
There’s going to be nearly 27,000 square feet of entertainment, including arcade games and a sports bar.
It’s all part of MidCity- a family fun destination on University Drive. Places like Top Golf, High Point Climbing and The Camp are already there and many more restaurants and stores are coming.
“The excitement that MidCity is bringing is perfect for our concept which is based on entertainment and fun and that’s what MidCity and Dave & Buster’s are all about,” Dixon said.
Those interested in applying for a job can fill out an online application at daveandbusters.com/careers.
MidCity is a mixed use development geared at being a destination for families from across the region.
High Point Climbing and Fitness Huntsville, near Top Golf, opened several weeks ago. You can rock climb, work out and take yoga classes. It’s open to all ages and abilities.
In front of High Point, REI's building is nearing completion.
Across MidCity Drive, there's a strip of smaller units which will include Wahlburger's.
Crews are also constructing an amphitheater.
And behind High Point, the building of Pies & Pints going up. It's scheduled to open late summer or early fall.
“We want the community to know that it’s great to be at MidCity now. You don’t have to wait for the entire complete project. So it’s a fantastic place for people to come in and see what the whole property will be like,” Keane commented.
