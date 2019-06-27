Auburn works to add second breastfeeding station to Jordan Hare

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tiger Babies program started in 2015 with a tent outside of Auburn’s Jordan Hare Stadium. The first pod was added inside of the stadium in 2018.
“The benefit of having the pod here is that it does have two seats, and if you’re a little more attuned to that you can share the space with someone, said Auburn Nursing Alumni Advisory Board member, Linda Humphrey. “But if you’re not, you’re completely private, and it’s just a comfortable time for the mom and the baby.”
Now, the Auburn University School of Nursing is raising money to purchase a second pod for the stadium.
“Our campaign stared several months ago and our goal is $18,200 to have the pod and have it in place. We’ve fundraised $11,840, and so we’re just a few short dollars away from reaching our goal," Humphrey said.
Humphrey saw the need for a second pod during the 2018 football season while at a game with her daughter and infant granddaughter.
“We walked around to the pod and while we were here, there was a mom inside, two mothers in front of us and six mothers behind us. As we stood there with all of the mothers trying to distract and satisfy all of their hungry babies, we walked away saying that we need another one of these breastfeeding stations in this stadium."
Organizers aim to have a second pod in place before the start of the 2019 football season. Donations can be made here.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.