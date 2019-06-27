Ala. couple say wedding crasher stole charity donations for daughter fighting rare disorder

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman has been on police radar for reportedly crashing weddings to steal gifts.
A couple getting married at one Florence church says she was caught on camera the day she stole some of their wedding gifts. To make matters worse, the gifts that were stolen were meant for charity.
Anna and Lee Todd were married at First Christian Church earlier this month. The wedding gifts stolen from them were going to be donated to help find a cure for their daughter’s rare genetic disease.
“The only thing that we wanted was to try and support the International FOXG1 Foundation. Their mission is to support families and look for a cure for FOXG1,” said Anna Todd.
5-year-old Aria may look like your average happy and energetic toddler, but she suffers from this rare genetic disease. There are only 450 cases worldwide.
The disorder is so rare, money for a cure is limited. But Aria’s mother is trying to raise funds in hopes of finding one. Instead of wedding gifts, they asked family and friends for a monetary donation.
“That’s the only thing on our hearts, what can I do to help her," she said.
When the Todd family got home, they thought the envelopes with donations were misplaced. However, after double-checking the church and their house, they were nowhere to be found.
“Maybe it accidentally got thrown away, and so they went through the trash at the church and could not find anything," said Todd.
In just moments, they found out what possibly happened to the cards.
Surveillance video shows the suspect, who they didn’t know, walking into various rooms. As the suspect makes her rounds, she can be seen coming behind the bride and groom, making her way to the gift table.
“It’s disturbing to see her walk through the church and our reception, to be that close to all of us and not know who she was," said Todd. “She violated our day.”
The couple is furious because the suspect stole from Aria and the other kids who suffer from FOXG1.
“I hope she realizes the weight and impact of what’s she’s done,” said Todd.
Florence Police say they have been in contact with the suspect. They plan to make an arrest later this week as they wrap the investigation.
