Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July
(Source: Image by Heiko Stein from Pixabay)
By Hannah Campbell and Harrison Nix | June 26, 2019 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 4:19 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cities across North Alabama will celebrate the 4th of July with festivals and fireworks. Check out the list below for a look at a few major firework shows across our area.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

  • Fayetteville, TN: Festivities will begin at 5PM at the Don Davidson Complex. Fireworks will start around 9PM. There will be a zip line you can ride for $10 a person.
  • Huntsville, Ditto Landing: Live music and food trucks on site starting at 6PM at Kingston Pavilion. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.

TUESDAY, JULY 2

  • Fort Payne: Festivities begin at 5PM at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. Fireworks will start around 9PM.

THURSDAY, JULY 4

  • Athens: A fireworks show will begin at 8PM at Athens High School stadium. You are not allowed to sit in the stadium, but there will be designated parking.
  • Cullman, Smith Lake: All day festivities at Smith Lake Park. Festival begins at 8AM. Admission is $5. Fireworks will start around 9PM.
  • Cullman: Fireworks and festival at Heritage Park. Free admission. Gates open at 5PM and festival lasts until 9:30PM.
  • Decatur: Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park. Festival begins at 10AM. Fireworks will start around 9PM.
  • Florence: Festivities begin at 4PM at McFarland Park. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.
  • Guntersville: Free concert at Civitan Park featuring Soul Survivor begins at 6PM. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.
  • Gurley: Festivities begin at 6:30PM at Charles Stone Park. Fireworks to follow concert.
  • Henagar: Potato Festival begins at 10AM at Henagar Town Park. Fireworks will follow in the evening.
  • Huntsville, Space & Rocket Center: Fireworks at 9PM. Please note, the museum will close at 5PM and the parking lot will also close. Fireworks must be viewed from nearby areas.
  • Huntsville, Village of Providence: U.S. Army Concert Band will begin at 7:30PM. Fireworks will start after sundown.
  • Madison: Celebration begins at 2PM at Dublin Park. Fireworks begin at 9PM.
  • Scottsboro: Festivities begin at 6PM at Goose Pond Colony. The event is free. Fireworks begin at 9PM.

