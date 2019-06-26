Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cities across North Alabama will celebrate the 4th of July with festivals and fireworks. Check out the list below for a look at a few major firework shows across our area.
- Fayetteville, TN: Festivities will begin at 5PM at the Don Davidson Complex. Fireworks will start around 9PM. There will be a zip line you can ride for $10 a person.
- Huntsville, Ditto Landing: Live music and food trucks on site starting at 6PM at Kingston Pavilion. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.
- Fort Payne: Festivities begin at 5PM at the Fort Payne Sports Complex. Fireworks will start around 9PM.
- Athens: A fireworks show will begin at 8PM at Athens High School stadium. You are not allowed to sit in the stadium, but there will be designated parking.
- Cullman, Smith Lake: All day festivities at Smith Lake Park. Festival begins at 8AM. Admission is $5. Fireworks will start around 9PM.
- Cullman: Fireworks and festival at Heritage Park. Free admission. Gates open at 5PM and festival lasts until 9:30PM.
- Decatur: Spirit of America Festival at Point Mallard Park. Festival begins at 10AM. Fireworks will start around 9PM.
- Florence: Festivities begin at 4PM at McFarland Park. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.
- Guntersville: Free concert at Civitan Park featuring Soul Survivor begins at 6PM. Fireworks will begin at 9PM.
- Gurley: Festivities begin at 6:30PM at Charles Stone Park. Fireworks to follow concert.
- Henagar: Potato Festival begins at 10AM at Henagar Town Park. Fireworks will follow in the evening.
- Huntsville, Space & Rocket Center: Fireworks at 9PM. Please note, the museum will close at 5PM and the parking lot will also close. Fireworks must be viewed from nearby areas.
- Huntsville, Village of Providence: U.S. Army Concert Band will begin at 7:30PM. Fireworks will start after sundown.
- Madison: Celebration begins at 2PM at Dublin Park. Fireworks begin at 9PM.
- Scottsboro: Festivities begin at 6PM at Goose Pond Colony. The event is free. Fireworks begin at 9PM.
