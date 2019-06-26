Surfside Beach Town Council doesn’t take action on beach hole digging law

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Surfside Beach Town Council did not take any action on changing a law that would fine beach goers if they leave certain holes in the sand.
Town leaders were set to hear Chief Kenneth Hofmann’s proposal Tuesday night on changing the law and decide whether to adopt the first reading.
But Hofmann told WMBF News that leaders decided Tuesday morning to defer the matter, and he didn’t present his proposal.
The change in law would mean anyone who digs a hole deeper than two feet and longer than two feet in diameter without filling it back up would face a $130 fine.
Hofmann said this comes after several people have dug massive holes in the sand of Surfside beach, including one where officers had to bring in a backhoe to refill it.
The chief said it’s important to note that anyone is allowed to dig any hole of any size under the new ordinance, just as long as they fill it up when they leave.
