Summer heat & storms again today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! It is another warm & muggy start to the day out there today with the low to mid 70s across most of the Valley.
We are now in the first full week of Summer and it looks like it should feel that way for quite some time now.
Temperatures today are expected to be back into the low 90s for most folks across the area and the humidity will be there as well.
We expect to see some more isolated showers and storms across the Valley later this afternoon and evening.
Storms could fire up as early as lunchtime, but the main time frame will be during the early afternoon hours. There will likely be another stellar sunset today due to the Saharan Dust that has brought some beautiful colors!
Day by day this week we will see more of the heat, humidity, and isolated storm chances. As it is with these summer storms, not everyone will see storms every day.
But those that do will see some heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and frequent lightning and thunder. There is no let up in this pattern which looks to extend all the way into early July.
