Summer heat & storms again today

We are now in the first full week of Summer and it looks like it should feel that way for quite some time now. Temperatures today are expected to be back into the low 90s for most folks across the area and the humidity will be there as well. We expect to see some more isolated showers and storms across the Valley later this afternoon and evening. Storms could fire up as early as lunchtime, but the main timeframe will be during the early afternoon hours. There will likely be another stellar sunset today due to the Saharan Dust that has brought some beautiful colors!