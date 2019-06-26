State paid half million dollars to settle lawsuit against former Gov. Bentley

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled that constitutional officers can be sued in their individual capacities if it's alleged that they had acted fraudulently, in bad faith or beyond their authority. Based on the nature of the remaining tort claims, WSFA 12 News asked the Governor's Office if Bentley was entitled to his legal benefits through the trust fund. They responded that the guidelines clearly state that he is entitled to those benefits, citing Section 36-1-6.1(a) of the trust fund guidelines: