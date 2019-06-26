Spotty showers this evening; staying hot

Widely scattered showers will end by late evening leaving us with clearing skies and overnight low temperatures near 70 degrees.
Early sunshine on Thursday will boost temperatures into the lower 90s by the afternoon, but cloud cover will continue to increase and a few showers will develop into the afternoon hours. Friday looks to be hot and humid with the heat index likely around 100 degrees.
Right now the weekend is looking mostly dry but hot, highs will be in the lower 90s with slight chances for pop-up showers both Saturday and Sunday. The week of the Fourth of July looks pretty typical for summer, highs near 90 degrees and chances for rain and storms each afternoon.
