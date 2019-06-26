Report: Decatur apartment rent prices down 2% in May

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A national rent monitoring service is reporting the River City’s rent went down in May, but don’t expect that for long.
Rentcafe’s May Alabama Report puts Decatur among the cheapest cities for renting an apartment (a $549/month average in May), with a two percent drop last month.
However, the overall trend is upward, with a three percent growth year over year.
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Jamie Reeves questioned whether the report is accurate, telling WAFF 48 News “there is definitely not a decrease in rental rates.”
Morgan County Association of Realtor President Alexa Crowe said the decrease could be the result of home buying vs. apartment renting economics.
“If someone were to be looking for a home, for a $1,000 a month, to rent, it would make more sense for them to buy, because they could purchase a home and get more home for their money,” Crowe said.
Decatur City Planner Karen Smith said the city is actively working to recruit millenials to the Decatur area.
“We’re actively working with our development community right now to increase new rental and new residential development in our community. We’re also working actively with people who want to help us raise the bar on our existing rental communities,” Smith said.
The report states Huntsville’s rent prices grew by 0.9 percent in the last month, and Madison’s rent prices growing by 1.9 percent.
