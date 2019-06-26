Rabies concerns after bat infestation at Union Springs day care

UNION SPRINGS, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is contacting parents whose children attend a Union Springs day care over rabies concerns brought on by a bat infestation.
ADPH is recommending all children who attend Turner’s ABC Learning Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard get preventative treatment for rabies as a result of their investigation.
ADPH was notified of a complaint and opened an investigation. On June 20, a public health environmentalist found bats living is some parts of the building as well as two dead bats.
The center voluntarily closed that day at ADPH’s and DHR’s request as a way of preventing any possible exposure.
“A professional wildlife specialist has begun work and will identify and correct any issues at the daycare to protect the health of children, staff, and visitors,” ADPH said. "After this work is completed, ADPH will provide a courtesy inspection to look for any additional bats or environmental contamination from the bats that would pose a risk to the building occupants.”
Despite only a small percentage of all bats carrying rabies, the public should avoid coming into contact with the animals, either alive or dead, to prevent possible exposure to the disease.
