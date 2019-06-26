NASA International Space Apps Challenge announces Huntsville as Mainstage host for second year in a row

“The NASA Space Apps Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for the I2C community specifically our companies, students and faculty to engage, participate and innovate on a global stage” said Rigved Joshi, director at I2C. “We are proud to partner with Urban Engine and NASA to co-host the event at I2C - a venue primed for collaborations and creative collisions. We want to spearhead the space hacker movement on campus by unleashing our diverse talent pool across various student organizations that exist at UAH and look forward to supporting the teams with mentorship and strategic insights.”