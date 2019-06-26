‘I lost a good friend’: Crash victim’s husband pleads with drivers on U.S. 72

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Billy Jones has lived in Madison County for 30 years. He lives near the intersection where U.S. 72 and Dug Hill Road meet. He lost his wife, 59-year-old Brenda Jones, in a car accident Tuesday.
“It’s a bad thing when you lose your wife over some silly intersection. I lost a good friend,” said Jones.
He spoke exclusively to WAFF 48 News about this intersection. He says he wants answers as to why so many people are losing their life. “I’ve lost some good friends down here. I just don’t understand the problem,” said Jones.
Jones wants a solution to this problem but, he’s not sure what that could be.
“Even a red light, I don’t know will help. It’s not going to stop people from speeding," said Jones.
Alabama State Trooper Curtis Summerville tells WAFF that Dug Hill Road and U.S. 72 is considered a hot spot.
“What we mean by hot spots, are particular road where we notice a number of crashes,” said Summerville.
Summerville says troopers increase their patrols in areas considered to be hot spots.
“You may not see them throughout all the day, but at some point in the time, two or three hours here there may be a trooper coming through," said Summerville.
The only thing that separates drivers and what could be a busy U.S. 72 is a stop sign. Summerville says it is up to drivers to abide by the traffic laws in order to lower the number of accidents. “The responsibility has to be with the people that are actually driving."
Jones is pleading with drivers to slow down on U.S. 72.
“The speed is what’s killing everybody over here. People sometimes just shoot across thinking no one’s coming and that’s when you have a wreck. You just have to watch your back out here.”
Madison County Commissioner Craig Hill and state Sen. Sam Givhan are working to make this intersection safer. Givhan is pushing to get a stop light installed.
