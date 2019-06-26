Huntsville City Schools replaces PESG as staffing contractor

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | June 25, 2019 at 10:15 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:15 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is teaming up with a new temporary staffing company, and leaving a controversial one behind.

Spur won the contract to hire for 658 district-wide positions. This switch will save the district close to $1 million.

This comes after employees had several pay issues with former hiring service PESG.

[ Huntsville City Schools contractor PESG hit with 2 lawsuits ]

Now with Spur on board, they are getting right to it by hosting a job fair this Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Spring Hill Suites on Constellation Place Drive in Huntsville.

