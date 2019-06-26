Guntersville man beats friend with shotgun in fight over woman, police say

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville police say a fight over a woman got violent over the weekend.
According to police, Rocky Stephen Frazier Jr. got into the argument with a friend on Sunday. Police say he drove to victim’s home and beat him with a shotgun.
investigators say the gun went off, and victim received flesh wounds from powder and shell residue.
Before leaving, Frazier shot the victim’s truck with no one inside, according to police.
He now faces charges of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
