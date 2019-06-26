Greenville officer sends out warning after snake bite

Officer Morrison used her radio to call for help. Her supervisor got to her and got her to the hospital within a few minutes. By the time she got there, her leg was numb and her lips were tingling. After 16 vials of antivenin, and about a week at the hospital, several of those days in ICU, she’s back home with her three kids and just started physical therapy to work on rebuilding that calf muscle. There’s no timeline for when she’ll get back to work; she’s focusing on healing first.