The future of Joe Davis Stadium: City axes thought of an outdoor amphitheater

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five years ago, the Huntsville Stars baseball team played their last game inside Joe Davis Stadium. For the past few years, Huntsville city leaders have been trying to figure out what to do with the old stadium.
The city had explored the idea of demolishing the stadium and turning it into an outdoor amphitheater. John Hamilton, Huntsville City Administrator, tells WAFF the structure of the stadium wouldn’t be ideal for an amphitheater. “While there’s things about it that’s physically possible, it just would not end up being a good facility. It would not meet the standards that we’re expecting,” said Hamilton.
That leaves the question, what does the future for Joe Davis Stadium look like? The Huntsville City Council recently passed a resolution that requires Hamilton and his team to report the stadium’s current condition and ideas for what should replace it. “There’s been a number of concepts that have been brought to us and we’ve explored each of those," said Hamilton.
Kimmie Anderson lives in Huntsville. She tells WAFF 48 News that she would like to see more entertainment options. “Whenever I come home from college, me and my friends are always looking for different places to go to and hangout."
Hamilton says the most viable option is turning the stadium into a sports venue, adding it would fit in well with all the construction that has been going on at John Hunt Park.
“The reality is, that whole area is turning into our city’s sort of major recreational facility, athletic facility. It’s the central park for a lack of a better term for Huntsville.”
Hamilton also emphasized that the stadium itself is not deteriorating. Saying, some portions of it may need to be demolished but, it’s a structurally sound building.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.