20 doctors begin residencies in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Almost two dozen doctors will start working at hospitals in north Alabama this week.
On Tuesday, 20 doctors had their last test before they start their residencies Wednesday. Faculty at UAB and UAH all came together to create some mock scenarios to make sure they’re prepared for when they help you at the hospital.
"Maybe it’s chest pain, maybe it’s low blood pressure, maybe it’s a high fever with mental status changes. And we want to run them through these scenarios and have them think through the possible diagnosis they should consider while we have faculty members being the voice of the patient through a mannequin,” said Roger Smalligan, Dean of UAB Regional School of Medicine.
The professors got to watch the students in action thanks to cameras and being on the other side of the glass mirror.
“It’s a great learning experience because it’s interactive. I mean, we did a lot of book studying and this lets us apply it you know in a hospital setting and we got mentors around to kind of guide us. As the day went on you got a little more comfortable and use to the routine and what you’re suppose to be doing,” said Dr. Ryan Halabi, whose residency starts Wednesday.
Halabi says he has a lot to learn but he’s prepared for his residency that’s going to last three years.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.